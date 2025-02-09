Sara Ali Khan shares special post for mom Amrita Singh on her 67th birthday; calls herself "carbon copy"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Actor Sara Ali Khan had the most adorable wish for her "mommy jaan" Amrita Singh, who celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with her mother, thanking her for her genes. The first picture in her post was a collage featuring a throwback picture of Amrita and Sara alongside a recent one of Sara wearing the same black outfit. She revealed that she had always admired her mother's earrings and kurta from that evening and decided to "copy" her look in honor of her birthday.

"Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can't wear your (jeans emoji), but I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you loving your earrings and kurta, and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy so why waste," read the caption of her post.

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro...In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I have been working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

