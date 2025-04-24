Sara Ali Khan shares throwback post on Pahalgam terror attack, calls it an act of "barbaric brutality"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared her grief over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a place she described as serene and beautiful. The tragic incident, which took place at one of India's most picturesque tourist destinations, has left the country in mourning.

On Thursday, Sara took to her Instagram Stories and posted a throwback picture from her past trip to Kashmir. Along with the picture, Sara also expressed her sadness, calling the attack an act of "barbaric brutality."

"Heartbroken, shocked, and horrified by this barbaric brutality," she wrote. Sara also described Kashmir as a place that has always felt "serene, peaceful, and beautiful."

The dastardly terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has left the nation shocked and has been strongly condemned by political parties, as well as world leaders. Even Bollywood celebrities came forward to express their sorrow and anger.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the first to speak up. In his message on X, he called the attack "sheer evil."

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his pain over the loss of innocent lives and urged people across the nation to stay "strong and united."

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act," SRK wrote in his post on X.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

