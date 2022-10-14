Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill spotted in same hotel amid dating rumours

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. The speculations arose last month, when the actor and cricketer were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. It was earlier also rumoured that Shubman was dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. However, they never made confirmed their relationship.

Now new videos of Sara and Shubman have gone viral. On Wednesday, two videos appeared to show the actor and the cricketer leaving a hotel, and then sitting next to each other aboard a flight. The first video showed Sara exiting a hotel lobby, wearing a pink tank top. As she walked out, the camera panned around and showed another person, whom the internet began speculating looked like Shubman. The second video, showed Sara taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and then making her way to her seat, next to someone who shared a resemblance with the person from the first video. Earlier, Sara was dating Kartik Aaryan but they reportedly parted ways in 2020. Filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed their relationship in a recent interview. Sara has denied being in a relationship at present in recent interview.