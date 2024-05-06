Sara Ali Khan sweats it out in gym to overcome Monday blues; drops fitness video

Mumbai, May 6 Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday gave major fitness goals by dropping a workout video, sweating it out in the gym.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara shared a boomerang video, wherein we can see her doing workout in a grey sports top and pink shorts.

She captioned it as: "#monday", followed by a strong arm emoji.

On the work front, Sara last featured as Usha Mehta in the movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The diva was also seen in 'Murder Mubarak'.

She next has 'Metro... In Dino', 'Sky Force', and 'Eagle' in the pipeline.

