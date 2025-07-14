Sara Ali Khan thanks fans for showering love for her performance in 'Metro...In Dino'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Metro...In Dino'.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, thanking audience for giving love to her character 'Chumki'.

"Grateful, blessed and so so so happy Thank you for all the love you've given our film and thank you accepting and loving Chumki too P.S clearly there were was no middle ground with our moods," she posted.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, which was released on July 4, follows four different love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Despite a modest start, the film has shown a steady hold at the box office. The film has collected Rs 32.01 crore net in 8 days, as per the press release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh talked about the steady growth of the movie in a statement, "Metro...In Dino has managed to hold its ground remarkably well, especially given the tough box office environment and stiff competition from bigger titles. Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What's working is the relatability, Anurag Basu's storytelling has struck a chord. It's one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, added, "Metro...In Dino has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. In a competitive landscape, it's encouraging to see audiences returning to cinemas for a film that's driven purely by strong storytelling and emotional depth. The growing happy footfalls at the theatres has increased the business at the box office, and underlines the demand for such well-crafted content. 'Metro...In Dino' is touted to be one of the successful movies of the year 2025. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have brought together a film that speaks to the urban audience in a relatable, heartfelt way."

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.

