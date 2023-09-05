Sara Ali Khan to Anupam Kher, celebs express gratitude on Teacher’s Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Teachers play a crucial role in shaping who we become and Bollywood celebs know how to dedicate and express gratitude for their teachers, directors, parents and others who taught them important lessons in their lives.

From Sara Ali Khan to Anupam Kher, actors shared special posts on Teacher's Day.

Since she made her debut five years ago, Sara Ali Khan has worked with directors like Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath, 2018), Rohit Shetty (Simmba: 2018), Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal in 2020) and Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re; 2021). Riding high on her latest, Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB). So, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the actor expressed gratitude to her directors for teaching and training her as an actor.

Sara said: “I feel that as an actor it’s most important to always be a student- and to keep learning and unlearning on every set. From Rohit Sir’s masala commercial cinema to the sensitivity of Aanand Rai and the mass appeal of Laxman Sir to the quirky and unique story telling of Homi sir.”

“I’m very privileged and thoroughly grateful to have had such versatile experiences. I hope I can continue learning and growing and entertaining my audiences under the guidance of my directors,” she added.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video message and wished his Gurus on Teacher’s Day.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “Congratulations and heartfelt wishes to all of you. My teachers have contributed hugely in almost all areas of my life. Whoever I am today is the lesson given by them. My salute to my teachers. Hail! #HappyTeachersDay.”

Rajkummar Rao wrote few lines of ‘Guru Govind Dou Khade’ along with “Happy Teacher’s Day. A Big Thank you to all my teachers.”

Rakul Preet Singh posted on her Instagram stories, “A heartfelt thank you to all the teachers who spend their time, energy, and love to educate our children. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

Kriti Kharbanda shared childhood school photos of herself and penned a long note.

The note read, “When I was in class 2 at Baldwin girls high school in Bengaluru, Mrs Sheila Mathews, my class teacher, looked at me one day and said you have such expressive eyes my dear!’ She was well dressed, confident and so charming. I was in awe of her!” “I looked at her straight in the eyes and said, ‘Miss, I want to dance in the class play’. Next thing I know, I was standing tall on stage, facing an empty hall, with just a handfull of seats filled up front with teachers. That was the first time I danced on stage and felt like I belonged. But so did she.”

Kriti continued to share her story, “She was the first person who saw a fire in me, that maybe even I didn’t see at the time. She called in my mother and said we want your daughter to headline the play and my most amazing and supportive mother encouraged me to not just be a part of it but also contributed to our rehearsals post school hours!”

The actor revealed the first step that she took towards acting.

“I got very lucky. This was probably the first step I took towards acting, in my own way. I’m grateful for everything that followed :) I performed in every lit club activity, auditioned for ads, shot for ads, watched movies day in and day out! I genuinely and honestly, thought about Mrs. Mathews the day I signed my first film too. This teachers day, I want to thank every single one of my teachers, who helped me become a version of myself that I’m so proud of today. P.S. I don’t have a picture from this particular performance, but here’s a little something from another performance at school,” she stated.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers.

