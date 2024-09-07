Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood celebs join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's Antilia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Bollywood celebrities joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family's grand residence, Antilia.

From superstar Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving at the Ambani's residence.

Salman Khan arrived in style, wearing a dapper brown shirt and posing for photographers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, were also seen at the event, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

Other celebrities spotted at the celebration included Sara Ali Khan, who arrived in a beautiful lehenga and waved at the cameras.

Karan Johar too looked stylish as he was spotted entering Antilia in a blue kurta.

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a shimmering lehenga. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

The Ambani family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with extra joy this year, as it is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first festival together as a married couple.

At their grand residence, Antilia, the family is hosting a large pooja, continuing their tradition of celebrating the festival in style. The celebrations are even more special this year as the Ambani family welcomes the festival with their newly extended family.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced today (September 7) and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor