Sara Ali Khan to walk for designer Aisha Rao at her debut show in India Couture Week 2025

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Fashion designer Aisha Rao is set to make her debut at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be walking the ramp as the showstopper for Aisa Rao's show at the ICW 2025.

The brand will present its new couture line, "Wild at Heart," in collaboration with Kohler. Wild at Heart is inspired by nature in all its raw and expressive beauty, a collection shaped by metallics, prints, structure, and elements of whimsy.

It explores the wilderness as both a visual and emotional space, blurring the line between memory and imagination, as per the press note.

Meanwhile, the ongoing ICW has featured ace fashion designers including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra and more.

ICW 2025, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of FDCI, began on a grand note with Rahul Mishra's opening show on July 23.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp, donning exquisite pieces of his creativity.

On Sunday, ace fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil presented their collection 'Metropolis', which is a tribute to the art of sartorialism where Western tailoring embraces the Indian soul.

The event was a star-studded affair as it was attended by several B-town stars, including Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, Jim Sarbh, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Randeep Hooda and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The ongoing ICW 2025 will wrap up with JJ Valaya's showcase on July 30.

