Sara Ali Khan travels back home in local train to beat Mumbai's traffic

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, ditched the Mumbai traffic and travelled back to her home via local train along with her team members.

A cheerful Sara even made up her signature shayari about the situation and revealed she will be travelling by a rickshaw later. Sara had captioned the video, “Namaste Darshako. Today we used our brain, Samay ka sadupyog we took a train.”

In the video, Sara said, "we are in a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.