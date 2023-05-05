Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to release on June 2

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This is their first film together and is directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame. It is scheduled to release on June 2, later this year as per a Pinkvilla report.

The film was tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2 during the filming stage but in a reel from Jio Cinemas the title Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was revealed for the Sara and Vicky starrer.

While the reports further states that the makers may opt for another title, most likely Luka Chuppi 2, there is no official confirmation in this regard. The movie's theme are quirky and family-driven as the original film Luka Chuppi (2018) starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. When the movie filmed in Indore and nearby ares, videos and photos leaked from the set teased Vicky and Sara's looks in the upcoming film.