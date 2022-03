Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey visit Gujarat's Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple amid 'Gaslight' shoot

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have been shooting for 'Gaslight' in Gujrat for a while now, paid a visit to the famous Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple on Thursday.

Several pictures and videos from their visit have been doing the rounds in which Sara can seen sporting an ethnic white suit. On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a basic blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow cloth tied around them.

Sara, too, shared a few pictures with Vikrant on her Instagram handle.

"Nice to have you mere saath..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath..Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post.

Besides 'Gaslight', Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant will soon be seen in 'Forensic' opposite Radhika Apte.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor