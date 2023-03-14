Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's suspense-thriller 'Gaslight' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Makers of the upcoming suspense thriller film 'Gaslight' unveiled the official trailer on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer which he captioned, "Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha...aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now! #Gaslight streaming on 31st March."

Helmed by Pavan Kripal the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You improved sm sara love how subtle you did it here. Looks so interesting can't wait to watch," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't Wait For Movie."

"Worth the wait! Absolutely in love with ur performance ! Can't wait," a user commented.

Talking about the film, actor Sara Ali Khan, said, "Gaslight is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who's trying to find the truth behind her fathers 'absence'. During her endeavour she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain. It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat. I am grateful for the association with Tips FIlms Ltd., 12th Street Entertainment, Pavan Kirpal and Disney+ Hotstar."

Vikrant said, "It's been an incredible journey while shooting for Gaslight, the film is a murder mystery with unraveling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character. The audience will enjoy the film throughout. I am excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and hope audiences enjoy this film."

Chitrangda Singh said, "I have always been fascinated by thrillers. Gaslight gave me the opportunity to explore that and enabled me to mold myself into a character like never before. I could explore various facets of myself as an actor with the character of Rukmini and it was indeed something very different. I am glad to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family and hope audiences are ready to experience this thrilling journey with Gaslight."

Apart from this Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and in Homi Adaja's next 'Murder Mubarak'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor