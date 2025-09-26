Sara Ali Khan visited Antoni Gaudí designed Casa Batllo as she was ‘feeling nerdy’

Mumbai, Sep 26 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying in Barcelona in Spain, visited the masterpiece Casa Batllo as she was “feeling nerdy”.

The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang video of her posing at Casa Batlló designed by Catalan architect and designer Antoni Gaudí, whose work was influenced by his passions in life: architecture, nature, and religion.

For the caption, in her own style she wrote: “Feeling Nerdy So come to see Gaudi Now going to meet @kamiyaah for a virgin Toddy Jaldi getting ready can't look shoddy.”

Casa Batllo is a building in the center of Barcelona, Spain. A remodel of a previously built house, it was redesigned in 1904 by Gaudí and has been refurbished several times since.

The local name for the building is Casa dels ossos (House of Bones), as it has a visceral, skeletal organic quality.

Last month, Sara, who was last seen on screen in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 anthology film Life in a... Metro, was seen performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed the actress with an angavastra and prasad.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmaan Khurrana for the first time, in the upcoming romantic comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2".

The film is being made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh", starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Sara, who is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, after graduating with a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, began her acting career in 2018 with commercially successful films—the romantic drama Kedarnath starring late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was then seen in films such as Simmba,Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor