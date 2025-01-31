Sara Ali Khan wears her mom’s phulkari

Mumbai, Jan 31 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a beautiful phulkari, a traditional Indian embroidery style, that belonged to her mother, Amrita Singh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress added a personal touch to her glamorous look by wearing her mom’s phulkari. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Mummy ki Phulkari Te Mummy Ki Kudi.” In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a white suit that she paired with a yellow phulkari dupatta. The actress strikes the perfect pout as she takes her mirror selfie.

The ‘Coolie No. 1’ actress also added the popular song “Udh Udh Jaave” Phulkari sung by Anmol Virk. Previously, Sara shared a video on the occasion of Republic Day and captioned it, “Here’s to celebrating the colours, cultures, and dreams that make our country truly extraordinary! Happy Republic Day.”

Prior to that, Sara posted pictures of herself posing with female jawans on Army Day. For the caption, she wrote, “To the real heroes in uniform and their selfless and supportive families at home—On this #ArmyDay, we salute you. Your sacrifice, bravery, and courage inspire us all.”

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in “Sky Force,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project, “Metro In Dino.” The film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

In addition to this, Sara is also reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor