Sara Ali Khan wishes her "mommy jaan" Amrita Singh on birthday in a poetic way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : On the occasion of actor Amrita Singh's birthday, her daughter Sara Ali Khan unleashed her poetess avatar and dropped a special wish for her in an adorable way.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan

Aap mein bastein mere Praan

My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan.

And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan.

Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaanoing all that you have isn't Aasaan

Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann

Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan

That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan

Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan

Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan?

Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan." She wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3HoOi5yrps/?hl=en&img_index=1

Sara also shared pictures of herself with Amrita Singh.

"Good genes run in family," a social media user commented. "Ditto copy," another one wrote.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betab alongside Sunny Doel. She has been nominated at award several award functions multiple times throughout her career. The actress won the Filmfare Award in 1994 for Aaina.

Sara and Amrita have never featured in films together but they shared screen space in an ad. Amrita also shares son Ibrahim with ex-husband and actor Saif Ali Khan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor