Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to release digitally on March 21

Mumbai, Feb 13 On World Radio Day, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ have announced that the movie will release digitally on March 21.

The date was revealed with a motion picture, featuring the voice of lead actor Sara Ali Khan as Usha, passionately urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both -- the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

“ 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is more than just a film; it’s a homage to the innumerable indomitable heroes whose sacrifices defined India's path to freedom. The story struck a deep chord with us and we instinctively felt the need to bring it to life,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment, said: “For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement.”

“With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world.”

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is a riveting tale of courage, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to one’s country and one that we’re honoured to bring to audiences worldwide,” said Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan, for me, is not just a movie, it is an emotion. The film is a labour of love and a matter of great pride,” said Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment.

