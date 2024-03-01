Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film.

On Friday, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a special video paying homage to some of India's unsung heroes and their untold stories, Karan introduced the audience to Usha, a 22-year-old brave girl, who displayed unmatched courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement, using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British Raj.

He captioned the video, "Her words echoed through the airwaves, her dedication awakened the spirit of independence in every heart. Discover the story of this unsung hero in #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21."

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Makers will be unveiled the trailer of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' on March 4.

KJo shared the video on his Insta stories that he captioned, "#AeWatanMereWatan Trailer out on March 4th."

'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' based on real-life events, is a fictional story of an underground radio station, managed by a brave young girl, that altered the path of India's freedom struggle.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

