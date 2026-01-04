Sara Arjun thanks her 'Dhurandhars': 'You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience'

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actress Sara Arjun, who made her debut as the leading lady in Aditya Dhar’s "Dhurandhar" opposite Ranveer Singh, posted a heartfelt note on social media showing her gratitude to the audience for showing love and support to the film.

Calling the audience, her 'strongest Dhurandhars', Sara pointed out that this movie is proof that cinema has not lost its place in the growing era of short content.

Thanking the viewers for dismissing the assertion, she wrote on her Instagram, "For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in. (sic)."

Sara expressed her delight that they were able to connect with the audience. She revealed, "As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience, and that’s beautiful. We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world."

"I bow my head in front of God, and in front of you, with a sincere thank you from the bottom of my heart," she added.

Sara further explained that being able to reach out to people is a true victory for an artist, for which she credits the makers of "Dhurandhar.

She shared, "At the end of the day, acting is a performative art. We do what we do so that someone out there feels something real. To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don’t take credit for."

Sara concluded the note by wishing all a great 2026.

"As we step into a new year, I wish each one of you reading this, good health, love, growth, peace, and prosperity. Thank you for making me feel seen, supported, and loved," her post ended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor