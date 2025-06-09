“Sara Just Owned This Song With Her Expressions”, Say Netizens As the Dil Ka Kya From Metro in Dino Drops!

The latest song from Metro… In Dino just dropped a few minutes ago, and it’s already tugging at heartstrings. Packed with moments of heartbreak and raw emotion, the track delves deep into love, loss, and longing but it’s Sara Ali Khan who’s truly stealing the spotlight. Fans are showering praise on her heartfelt performance; the way she emotes every feeling with such honesty makes the pain feel incredibly real. Her expressions speak volumes, leaving audiences moved and fully immersed in every beat of the song.

One fan wrote, “Felt every emotion through her eyes… Sara you nailed it! 🥹❤️”

Another said, “Sara just owned this song with her expressions ✨”

Another commented, “Sara has shown such beautiful depth in all metro in dino releases …totally in awe 🫶”

Few also said, “She’s not just acting, she’s living the emotions SAK❣️”

“This song hits harder because of how beautifully Sara and Konkana performed it❤️‍🔥”

Sara returns to the screen after her last two hits, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sky Force, and fans can’t keep calm every time something new from this film drops!