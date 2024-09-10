Sara Khan: Have strong command over Hindi, also speak Sanskrit quite well

Mumbai, Sep 10 Ahead of Hindi Diwas, which falls on September 14, actress Sara Khan said that she has a strong command over the language and can also speak Sanskrit well.

Sara said: “Hindi has always been my language; it’s a significant part of who I am as an Indian. I've been speaking Hindi since I was born, so it feels natural and close to my heart. I don’t need to explain it further, but one thing I’ll share is that I’m very patriotic about my language and culture.”

“I have a strong command of Hindi, and I also speak Sanskrit quite well. Sometimes, I might unintentionally make people self-conscious around me because I’m very fluent in the language,” she added.

Sara, who plays Goddess Kritikayein in the show “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, is portraying six different avatars in the show.

"Portraying Goddess Kritikayein requires using pure Hindi along with some Sanskrit words, which is challenging but highly rewarding," the actress stressed.

She talked about what can help in connecting with the audiences.

“To truly connect with an audience, you need to communicate in a way they understand. If you can express your feelings and emotions effectively, the language itself isn’t a barrier. However, knowing Hindi is definitely an advantage as it reaches a larger audience in India.”

Sara also shared her views on multilingualism among actors, saying, “Being able to speak multiple languages, especially Hindi and English, helps you connect with a broader audience. I appreciate that more people are understanding English now, which is a big advantage.”

The actress said that she absolutely loves Punjabi.

“Many of my songs are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. Personally, I’m really enjoying this process because it allows me to connect with the northern audience, which feels special to me.”

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, which also stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit, airs on Sun Neo.

