Sara Khan: Only the mirror in my washroom and phone gallery see the crazy me

Mumbai, July 15 Actress Sara Khan, who was recently seen in 'Guilt 3', agrees that we reveal a different side of ourselves when no one is watching.

The actress said: "Different people bring out different sides. And it’s only the mirror in my washroom and my phone gallery that get the opportunity to see the crazy me."

Sara describes herself as ambitious, happy, a go-getter, moody, and a good person.

However, she quips that words can’t fully describe how good she is and says, “I always fall short of words while expressing who I am.”

When it comes to validation, Sara asserts that she doesn’t need it from anyone.

“Their thinking doesn’t matter; in fact, they don’t matter,” she said.

Sara also believes that there is no such thing as a comfort zone and that talent is what truly matters.

“Be in your comfort zone for living your personal life, work hard on your ambition, and try different things. I believe talent is all that matters,” she said.

Reflecting on how moving out of her comfort zone helped her, the actress said: “Bhopal was my comfort at one point when I was young. I got out, and here I am today.”

Sara made her acting debut in 2007 with the show ‘Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai’ as Sadhna, opposite Angad Hasija. She then appeared in ‘Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi’ as Mona.

In 2013, Sara made her entry in the serial ‘Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq’ as Shaalu Pandey. She also played the role of Maya, an Icchhadhari Naagin, in the popular show ‘Sasural Simar Ka.’

She has also appeared in shows like ‘V The Serial', ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', ‘Encounter', and ‘Tujhse Hi Rabta'.

In 2015, Sara played Pavitra in ‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and portrayed Kuhu in ‘Saubhagyalakshmi.’ She was also seen in the show ‘Jaana Na Dil Se Door’ as Kangana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor