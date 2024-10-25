Sara seeks blessings at Hidimba temple as she starts shooting with Ayushmann for next in Manali

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for her next film with director Amar Kaushik and Ayushmann Khurrana, visited the Hidimba Devi temple in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures. The first featured her posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In the image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

She then shared a photograph of herself in the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple, which is locally known as Dhungari Temple built in 1553 by Maharaja Bahadur Singh. It is an ancient cave temple dedicated to Hidimbi Devi, wife of Bhima, a figure in the Indian epic Mahabharata. The temple is surrounded by a cedar forest called Dhungiri Van Vihar at the foot of the Himalayas.

The temple is built over a huge rock jutting out of the ground which was worshiped as an image of the deity.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film “Dream Girl 2”,a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film “Dream Girl.” The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

Meanwhile, Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

