Sara shares fun BTS of ad-shoot, says ‘let your spirit fly’

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared some behind-the-scenes fun from her recent ad-shoot and expressed her happiness in the form of a poem.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the pool and sea-side. In the clip, she is seen doing many things from enjoying near the water, to having coffee, making dinner, shooting for the advertisement.

“Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, in an interview to IANS Sara Ali Khan spoke about her love for exploring places and that she said that nothing beats exploring India in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes.

Talking about her love for travelling in the country or abroad, Sara told IANS that she loves both.

"There’s no way I can pick. While I love travelling abroad, In India nothing beats exploring my country in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes and I’d love to explore all of it,” added the actress, who was recently shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana in Himachal Pradesh.

She also confessed that she would love to make a home in the mountains.

“While I love the sea, I think everyone that knows me, knows that I love the mountains. There’s just something about being in a terrain like that which never gets old. But I guess, never say never!” said the actress, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The 29-year-old actress makes no bones about professing her love for Uttarakhand and said that she could spend all her time in Kedarnath if she could. She called "Kedarnath" a "very special place" for her.

"If I could, I would spend all my time there,” she said.

