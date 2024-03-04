Sara Tendulkar posts picture with Rani Mukerji, calls her 'forever favourite'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has shared a picture with her 'forever favourite' Rani Mukerji.

On Monday, Sara dropped some pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram Stories.

One of the pictures showcased Sara with Rani and was captioned, "Widest smiles with my forever favourite."

Another picture featured Sara's mother Anjali Tendulkar and Rani.

Sara also shared snaps of decor and the extravagant performance of Diljit Dosanjh.

The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on March 3.

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

A few days ago, Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

