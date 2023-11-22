Sara Tendulkar reacts strongly after her deepfake photos goes viral

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has alerted her followers to the existence of a fraudulent social media account using her name and pictures. She strongly criticized the account for its deceptive actions, accusing it of misleading people. Additionally, Sara mentioned that the fake account had been employing deepfake technology to share manipulated photos of her.

Sara Tendulkar composed an official statement addressing the fraudulent social media account and shared it on her Instagram handle. However, for reasons unknown, she deleted the statement within a few minutes.

In the now-deleted statement, Sara said, Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.

She went on to say, @SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them. Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality, she concluded.