Sara Tendulkar sends birthday wishes to her biggest headache

Mumbai, Sep 24 Social media influencer Sara Tendulkar is celebrating the birthday of her brother Arjun Tendulkar.

On Tuesday, Sara took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture and a video. The first picture in the Story is from their childhood, Sara wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday to my biggest headache”.

The video in her Instagram Story is from Rakhi celebrations as Sara can be seen trying a rakhi on Arjun’s wrists as she playfully sings, “Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana”.

She wrote on the video, “Celebrating 25 years of pissing you off, and a lifetime to go”.

She also dropped several pictures on her Insta handle, and wrote, “Happy 25th birthday to the baby of the house and centre of our universe. Love you and always proud of you”.

Recently, Arjun represented Goa in domestic cricket against Karnataka, and picked up 9 wickets in both the innings. He took four wickets in the second innings, and bundled out Karnataka at 121, leading his team to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 189 runs.

Earlier, Sara went on a picnic at Regent's Park in London. She shared a picture in which she was seen donning an off-shoulder soft pink top. The draped cowl neckline infused the outfit with a romantic vibe. Her sheer, gauzy fabric was lightweight. She paired it up with loose-fitted white pants. The high-waisted, baggy pants perfectly complemented the top. For accessories, she opted for a dainty bracelet, hoops, and studs for her additional lobe and helix piercings.

She wrote in the caption, “'Laughing at my own jokes', reflecting on her cheerful and bubbly picnic moment.

Sara is the daughter of the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Anjali Tendulkar.

