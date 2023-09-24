Sara Tendulkar's birthday wish for "baby bro" Arjun Tendulkar is too adorable, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar on Sunday turned a year older.

Marking his special day more special, Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared several images with her "baby bro".

Some of the images are from Sara and Arjun's childhood days.

"Baby bro turns 24 on the 24th!!! Happiest birthday ♥️♥️♥️ Your sister has always got your back🐭,

"she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxkq2I9RtaJ/?img_index=1

Netizens also reacted to the post and commented with heartfelt wishes.

"Cuties," a social media user wrote.

"Adorable siblings," another one wrote.

Sachin also wished his son in an adorable way. His post also celebrated Daughters Day.

"What a beautiful coincidence! Celebrating Arjun’s birthday and #DaughtersDay on the same day. I couldn’t be a happier father," Sachin wrote.

Arjun Tendulkar, a fast bowling all-rounder made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians earlier this year. This made 'Tendulkars' the only father-son duo to play in IPL history. He played four matches in which he took three wickets and scored 13 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor