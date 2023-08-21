Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Washington [US], August 21 : American actor Sarah Hyland celebrated her first anniversary with her husband Wells Adams on Sunday.

The couple celebrated the special occasion by posting romantic tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday.

“One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north,” she captioned a photo from their wedding day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwLB3x5uKaZ/

“I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is the most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you.”

Meanwhile, the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender wrote in his own post, “Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwLDu0Nx9YE/?img_index=1

The couple married on August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, more than three years after they got engaged.

Several of Hyland's ‘Modern Family’ co-stars, including Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, officiated the wedding.

Ciara Robinson, an influencer and actress, served as maid of honour, and her bridesmaids included Vanessa Hudgens and musician GG Magree.

The actor looked stunning in two wedding dresses for the ceremony and reception, while celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian collaborated with Charlotte Tilbury to create her timeless bridal look.

After nearly two years of dating, the "Bachelorette" alum, 39, proposed to Hyland in July 2019.

They were supposed to get married in August 2020, but the ceremony was pushed back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were supposed to get married last year, obviously, that didn't happen," Adams told People in 2021. "We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn't happen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor