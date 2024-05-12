Sarah Jessica Parker spotted in stylish look on the sets of 'And Just Like That... Season 3'

New York [US], May 12 : American actor and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker has started shooting for the third season of the comedy-drama TV series 'And Just Like That...', developed by Michael Patrick King. She was spotted at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York City on the first day of filming the hit revival series' latest batch of episodes, reported People.

Parker was seen dressed in a soft pink ruffled skirt, and a mint top with a bow around the collar. She carried a silver and gold purse and wore slingback heels. The actress topped off the colourful outfit with a long string of pearls.

The Hocus Pocus actor has already teased the next season of the dramedy, which co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis from Sex and the City.

Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, has secured her place as a New York City style icon, and she demonstrated this at the 2024 Met Gala, which she attended with her friend Andy Cohen four days before returning to the set of her Max series.

Specifics of the season might be under wraps, but fans of the show know Rosie O'Donnell will be joining the series as a character named Mary.

The comedian, 62, shared the news on Instagram on May 1. "Here comes mary [SIC] #andjustlikethat @hbo," O'Donnell captioned a carousel that featured a selfie and a photo of the season premiere script, reported People.

