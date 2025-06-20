Sarah Jessica Parker talks about dealing with 'mean' comments about her appearance

Los Angeles, June 20 Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has talked about the pain of dealing with "mean" comments about her appearance.

She shared that she saw a shift in how people spoke about her after she landed the role of the fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and said the sudden attention was "a real test of my coping mechanisms".

Asked what she struggled with most, she told the Call Her Daddy podcast: "Just discussions of my physical person. Like stuff that I couldn’t change, and wouldn’t change, and had never considered changing, or even still after hearing something that was like, ‘What? Somebody would say that?’ Even still… no interest in changing it.”

The actress noted that the initial backlash was tough in a time before social media without a chance to respond.

She added: "I didn’t feel like I could sit in a room, and someone would say to me, ‘You’re really unattractive.’ And then I could say, ‘Wow, um, well first of all, that’s hard to hear. But second of all, why do you seem angry about it?’ Or, ‘Why do you feel it’s necessary to say it?’”

The actress recalled calling her friends in tears after one unnamed magazine made a "really meal" comment about her appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “It was like a kick in the rubber parts. I was just like, ‘Why is this a problem? Why is this deserving of your time? And why do you seem to delight in saying it?’

“I was sobbing because it felt so purposeful. And I think that’s the only time I really cried about it.”

The actress had recently opened up about the double stand in the way people judge female characters like Carrie.

