Sarah Jessica Parker teases major changes in season 3 of 'And Just Like That...'

Washington [US], December 13 : Actor and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker talked about season 3 of the comedy-drama TV series 'And Just Like That...', which is a revival and a sequel to the HBO TV series 'Sex and the City'.

Parker shared that the upcoming season will have "growth with new faces," as reported by People.

"Carrie Bradshaw]has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men," explained Parker, as reported by People.

The actress shared that while the upcoming season took seven months to film and involved "crazy long hours," the process was "really big, really robust and exciting."

"There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home," she said as per the outlet.

At the end of season 2, Carrie (Parker) found herself in a brand new house but no boyfriend, as her on-off partner Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) returned to Virginia to parent his son Wyatt. A dinner party to bid farewell to her longtime apartment also led to Kim Cattrall's first-ever appearance in the reboot, reported People.

Parker shared photographs of many season 3 scripts earlier in the day on May 1, tagging her costars Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Sarita Choudhury (Seema), and Katerina Tannenbaum (Lisette).

Karen Pittman, who played Miranda's professor-turned-friend Nya Wallace, announced in March she would not be returning to the series for its third season.

'And Just Like That...' seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Max, while the season 3 is slated to premiere in 2025, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor