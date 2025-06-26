Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Pakistani Actress Nadia Khan Calls Diljit Dosanjh India’s Biggest Star, Praises Makers for Releasing Film With Hania Aamir (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3 movie is currently facing backlash over casting popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film. While defending makers and producers of film said that film was shot before Pahalgam terror attack and India-Pakistan tension. Amid this a video of Pakistani television actress and presenter seen supporting Diljit and Hania and promoting the release of film. A video of her she says, "Do whatever you want to do. He is a Sikh brother, all the producers are Sikh, all the actors are Sikh. Darte kisi se nahi hai. Excellent".

In video Nadia said, "The film (Sardaar Ji 3) is being released on the 27th of this month with Hania Aamir of Pakistan. Do whatever you want to do. He is a Sikh brother, all the producers are Sikh, all the actors are Sikh. Darte kisi se nahi hai. Excellent. I am amazed by their strategy. They did it silently. They didn't say anything. And after that, everyone thought that Hania has been removed from the film officially."

Nadia further added, "Diljit was silent. And now when the trailer of Sardarji 3 has come, Hania Aamir is present in it. She is everywhere. And Diljit, who is their biggest star in India right now, the entire country is behind him".

Nadia Khan from Pakistan, giving an open challange for #sardarji3, - "Kar lo jo karna hai".



SHAME ON THE MAKERS AND PROMOTERS OF THE FILM! pic.twitter.com/ANtLN19gpq — cric sports &news daily updates (@SubhamKuma51092) June 26, 2025

About Controversy

After Diljit shared the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer on Instagram, he faced backlash from users who deemed his collaboration with Hania as "insensitive" and "shameless." The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded the suspension of Diljit's social media accounts and a nationwide ban on his shows, urging investigation into the film's funding and disassociation from the singer by all institutions. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) further appealed to the government to blacklist Diljit and the film's makers, requesting the Prime Minister to revoke their passports and cancel their citizenship.

On June 24, the production team stated that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed before the current situation in the country and no Pakistani artist was signed after the Pahalgam attack. Respecting public sentiment, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release and promotional activities in India until the situation improves. Sardaar Ji 3 will be released outside of India on June 27, 2025.