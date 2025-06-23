'Sardaar Ji 3' Producer Reacts to Casting of Paksitani Actor Hania Aamir Opposite Diljit Dosanjh After Facing Backlash

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar ji 3 trailer was loved by audience, however netizens didn't like Pakistani actress Haina Aamir being part of the film. Due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the film, as revealed in the trailer released on June 22, will premiere overseas instead of in India. Diljit faced criticism for casting Haina. Now makers have reacted to the backlash over Hania's casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Gunbir Singh Sidhu's producer told India Today, "The film was shot before the conflict with Pakistan. Keeping sentiments on Indian in mind, no India release for the movie."

The "Sardaar Ji 3" trailer is unavailable on YouTube India due to regional restrictions. Following FWICE's request to the CBFC to withhold certification due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, the filmmakers seemingly opted to release the film overseas only, bypassing a theatrical release in India to avoid potential issues.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and heightened India-Pakistan tensions, Hania's Instagram account was blocked in India due to anti-India remarks she made after India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory mission on May 7 targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan and PoK.