Sarees from different parts of India to be displayed on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 23 : The Culture Ministry on Tuesday held a brief meeting regarding different cultural programs expected to be held on the sidelines of the 75th Republic Day.

Interestingly, one of the main highlights of this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will be a spectacular display of sarees from different states and union territories of India in the form of 'Anant Sutra'.

The Ministry of Culture will showcase the 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' textile installation at Kartavya Path. It will be installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture, the installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. It will have QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Amita Prasad Sarbhai informed that a 150-year-old saree will also be on display.

As per her, this is a tribute to India's women and weavers of India.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs, also shared her views on 'Anant Sutra'.

"The people of this country have strengthened the thread of national unity and integrity. There is a profound meaning behind naming the exhibition 'Anant Sutra'," she said.

75th Republic Day is falling on Friday this week.

