Sarfira' Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar Sets New Viewership Record

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sarfira has taken the internet by storm, with its trailer becoming the most viewed Hindi movie trailer of 2024. The overwhelming response is perhaps due to impactful content of the film that the audience has strongly connected to. The viewers have also been hailing Sarfira as “content Kumar’s” return to the big screen. With the film’s songs ‘Maar Udi’ and ‘Khudaaya’ creating a stir on social media and the trailer breaking YouTube records for 2024, Sarfira is on its way to win the audience's hearts!

Sarfira sees Kumar's portrayal of a determined individual fighting for his dream. Resonating with audiences who appreciate his knack for choosing content-driven films, the trailer of Sarfira has left the viewers wanting more. As a champion of films with new age learnings, the superstar is putting his weight behind a story that believes in the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth. This fresh spin has evidently struck a chord, increasing the anticipation for the film's release. Fans eagerly await the full movie, expecting it to continue Kumar's legacy of gripping storytelling.

From the makers of Airlift, Baby, OMG 2, Toilet, and Jai Bhim, Sarfira is an incredible story set in the world of startups and aviation. The film is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Slated for a nationwide release on July 12th, 'Sarfira' promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative.

