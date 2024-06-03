Sargun Mehta explains why she made 'Badall pe Paon Hai': 'Wanted to learn stock market trading'

Mumbai, June 3 Sargun Mehta, the producer of the upcoming show 'Badall pe Paon Hai', opened up about the unique concept of the show, which explores the relatively untapped domain of women in stock market trading, presenting a fresh and progressive perspective.

On how she came up with the idea of the show, Sargun said: "I have wanted to learn stock market trading for a very long time, and all my friends, my father, my brother, and even now my sister-in-law do stock trading. While I was learning about stocks, this idea popped into my head, and I went back to thinking about why I wanted to do it and what kind of people are into stock market trading."

"That’s when the character of Baani came into being. Not only is it different from all my shows, but it is also different from all the television shows. Firstly, it is a completely different world. For the longest time, women only did stitching or cooking because there was a lack of career options for women. So whatever skill set they learned, they turned it into a career," she said.

"But today's generation is not bound by a certain skill set. They have opened up new career paths for themselves. Women are doing everything today, so why not stock market trading," shared Sargun, who is known for her work in movies like 'Qismat', 'Saunkan Saunkne', etc.

Shedding light on Baani's character, played by actress Amandeep Sidhu, Sargun said: "The character comes a lot from how I have been brought up and how my mother is. We are people who dream really big. So we have a girl who is questioning everyone who says that 'yahi hamari kismat hai, aur ham isi mein khush hain'. So she is challenging that societal norm."

What made Amandeep Siddhu the right choice for Baani?

Sargun said, "I instantly connected with Amandeep when we saw her first audition. My director and I became 100 per cent confident when we did the mock shoot with her. However, I hadn’t met Amandeep till then. But when I met her for the first time and narrated a few scenes to her, I saw a spark in her eyes."

"She gave me instances from her life where she also behaved like Baani. That moment, I was convinced that she was Baani. Amandeep was so close to Baani, and I feel she was just waiting for this character to fall in her lap. I can confidently say that she has a Baani of her own," added Sargun.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' will air from June 10 on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor