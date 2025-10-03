Sargun Mehta pens a post for husband Ravie Dubey: His niceness can annoy me sometimes

Mumbai, Oct 3 Television and Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta shared a heartfelt post on her social media account appreciating her actor husband, Ravie Dubey, for his compassion and generosity.

In her note, she revealed how Ravie went out of his way to make a fan's dream come true. She wrote, “Sometimes greatness isn’t about the stage, the lights, or the applause… it’s about the little gestures that touch someone’s soul. His niceness can annoy me sometimes because he would stop the car in the middle of road, walk back at someone’s call in crowd but in all honesty when I see him making an effort to put a smile on every face He meets it warms my heart.”

Elaborating on the gesture, Sargun wrote, “A fan of Jamai Raja flew all the way to India and the first thing she asked her family was if they had a Zee TV subscription — because her love for the show was that deep. When a friend told Ravie about her, he could have just done a video call. But instead, he chose to show up in person, surprising her in a way that turned her day, her week, her month — maybe even her year — into pure joy.”

She concluded with a heartfelt appreciation that said, “That’s the man he is. my badii… Proud, always.” As per the caption, Ravie could have simply dropped a message for his fan, but he chose to meet her in person, surprising the fan, which made her cry tears of joy. For the uninitiated, Ravie Dubey, who became a household name with Jamai Raja, starred in the series from 2014 to 2017.

The show aired on Zee TV and was a huge success. It featured Nia Sharma as the female lead opposite Ravie, and their chemistry was widely appreciated, and the show earned a strong fan following during its three-year run. Ravie Dubey is now all set to appear in one of his biggest projects to date. He will play the role of Lakshman in the upcoming film "Ramayana", directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

The film is expected to release in 2025. Apart from acting, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have also ventured into production. The couple launched their production house, "Dreamiyaata Entertainment", which has now produced several shows.

The couple who got married in 2013 have been strong supporters of each other's careers, often sharing messages of encouragement and appreciation publicly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor