Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: This Mahesh Babu film is a sure shot blockbuster

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer is out, and the film will hit theatres on 12th May. The trailer begins with Mahesh Babu carrying a bunch of keys in his hand and giving lecture to group of people and enlightening them the value of money. After a series of action blocks, the story shifts to a foreign location, where he meets the character Keerthy Suresh.

He starts flirting with her and she too likes it. The dialogues delivered by Mahesh’s character: “You can steal my love. You can steal my friendship. But, you can’t steal my money” is sure to go viral. Mahesh Babu seems to be in his element in the film, written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. Besides playing the lead, Mahesh has also co-produced the movie along with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash among others.

