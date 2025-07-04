'Sarzameen' trailer shows a perplexing tale of family, love & patriotism

Mumbai, July 4 The makers of Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan's much-awaited drama "Sarzameen" have dropped the gripping trailer from the film.

Going by the preview, the project will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon - a man torn between his love as a father and his duty as a soldier. On the other hand, we see Kajol as Meher - a mother who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together. Ibrahim Ali Khan will essay the role of Harman - a vulnerable young man caught at crossroads.

Talking about the film, Kajol said, “Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a very personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character and I am very excited for him. My character in Sarzmeen has so many layers - she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze’s vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed, “From the moment I read the script of Sarzameen, I knew this was a character I needed to play. It’s layered, intense, and speaks to the emotional cost of choices we make in the name of duty and love. Playing this character pushed me in ways I hadn’t expected—it challenged my convictions and made me reflect on the weight of silence, loyalty, and truth. I’m proud to be part of something so raw, real, and resonant. I also had the incredible opportunity of working with Kajol, who’s such a powerful actor, and Ibrahim is a gem in the making. I truly hope Sarzameen strikes a chord with the hearts of the audiences.”

Kayoze Irani, who will be making his directorial debut with the drama added, “Sarzameen is my first feature film as a director and I am incredibly proud of it. This story came to me like a whisper and quickly became a roar I couldn’t ignore. It’s emotional, it’s intense, and it asks big questions but at its heart, it’s about love, identity, and finding your place in a messy world. It is resonant of the world today and it captures the complexity of it. Directing Kajol Ma’am, Prithviraj Sir and Ibrahim was a surreal experience, they brought so much vulnerability to their characters and that made all the difference.”

"Sarzameen" is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July, 25th.

