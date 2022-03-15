Sasikumar congratulates fencing champ Bhavani Devi for winning gold

Chennai, March 15 Actor and director Sasikumar on Tuesday congratulated fencing champion Bhavani Devi for having won a gold at the senior national championships being held in Amritsar, Punjab.

Bhavani Devi shot to limelight last year after she did India proud by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of fencing.

Taking to Twitter, Sasikumar said, "Best wishes to Bhavani Devi (for) winning the 10th Senior National Individual Gold in fencing at Amritsar, Punjab yesterday."

It may be recalled that Sasikumar had expressed delight at Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararamana Bhavani Devi becoming the first ever fencer from the country to qualify for the Olympics as he had supported the girl by providing her financial assistance at one point in time.

Bhavani, who hails from a middle-class family in Washermanpet in Chennai, had almost seven years ago approached the actor for funds to help her train and participate in a fencing competition in Italy. Sasikumar had then supported the girl by providing her a sum of Rs two lakhs.

Several years later, Bhavani made the country proud by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of fencing.

