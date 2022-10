Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takkar found hanging at Indore home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide at her Indore residence. She made her TV debut with the long-running show produced by Rajan Shahi in 2016 and played the role of Sanjana Singh aka Sanju in it.

Later on, she was featured in serials like Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last appearance was in the show Rakshabandhan opposite Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Malkani. Vaishali’s debut was with longest running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui..She was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan in the role of Kanak Singhal Singh Thakur. A case has also been registered in Tejaji Nagar police station.