Satish Kaushik Hailed Kangana Ranaut As ‘Mind-Blowing’ Director, Recalls Anupam Kher

National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, who will next appear in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, recently shared a heartfelt anecdote about his late friend and colleague, Satish Kaushik. Known for their close bond, the passing of Satish Kaushik was a profound loss for Kher and the industry alike. Emergency marks one of Kaushik's final films, making it the last time the two friends will share the screen.

Anupam Kher recounted an endearing story from Kaushik's first day on the set of Emergency. Kher recalled, “I had worked with Kangana before, and Satish ji's schedule was after mine. As actors, we often ask each other about the director—how they are, how they work. We usually decide on the first day whether we should listen to the director or not, and it was clear from the start that we should listen to Kangana. Satish ji called me after his first day of shooting and said that Kangana is an amazing director. Satish ji, coming from the National School of Drama himself and having done so many films, said she is mind-blowing.”

In response, Kangana Ranaut shared that Satish Kaushik was one of the kindest souls she had ever met. She fondly recalled how his eyes would light up with joy whenever he saw his scenes on screen, reflecting his deep passion for the craft. Under Kangana Ranaut’s direction, Emergency is set to release on 6th September 2024. The film, a political drama set during the 1970s Indian Emergency, features a powerful cast including Kangana, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, the late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhry.