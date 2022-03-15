Satish Kaushik: The best way to stay relevant is to work with new talent

Mumbai, March 15 Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who plays a pivotal role in upcoming web series 'Bloody Brothers', says that the best way to stay relevant with time is to collaborate with new talents and ideas.

Starting his career in 1983 after finishing his formal training from the National School of Drama, the actor is known for playing characters 'Calender', 'Pappu Pager', and 'Chanu Ahmed' in films like 'Mr India', 'Deewana Mastana', and 'Brick Lane', respectively.

He also wrote dialogues for the film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', and directed 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Tere Naam', and 'Kaagaz'.

In conversation with , the actor says how the generation has changed with their approach towards work and that he finds the second innings of his career more interesting with the variety of roles that he is being offered.

"I am from the generation of actors who used to act and write only because 'mazaa aa raha hai!'. Our training in NSD taught us to be serious and passionate about our craft. We were hungry. We didn't have food to eat, forget about living a luxurious life...but when you watch 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', you won't know how we made the film!

"As an audience, you just get the laughter! We never worked for money but for the love of acting. Having said that, this is a new generation and I love working with these new kids."

He went on adding, "I genuinely believe that if I want to stay relevant with time, I should collaborate more with a new mind, new talent and keep learning the new language of entertainment."

In the show 'Bloody Brothers' he plays a villainous character named Handa.

He says one of the reasons he found the character interesting is it is dark yet quirky.

"I found the character of Handa like a dark comedy. I mean who takes someone so seriously and say, 'Hum khud ko bhi Handa saahab bulaate hain'," he laughed.

The show is an Indian adaptation of British show 'Guilt' and it features Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

Talking about the director of the show Shaad Ali, Satish said, "The best part of Shaad as a director, I would say that he does not instruct his actors on set. He lets the actor interpret the character in their own way. He only comes with little direction when he sees the performance is going a little off note. He has a sharp mind I must say."

'Bloody Brothers' also features Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, and Mugdha Godse, and it releases on ZEE5 on March 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor