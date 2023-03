Satish Kaushik to be cremated today at 5pm in Mumbai

The last rite rituals and cremation of Bollywood veteran actor Satish Kaushik will take place on Thursday evening, at 5 pm, read an official statement. Kaushik suffered the heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi. The late actor-director even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday. He had also shared a bunch of photos from his Holi celebrations with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar on his official Twitter account on March 7.

Satish Kaushik, who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. Kaushik was known for starring in movies such as “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana,” “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural” and directing Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”. He was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh starrer “Chhatriwali”. He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.