Satish Shah Funeral: Sarabai vs Sarabai Cast and Other Celebs Pay Last Respects To Veteran Actor (Watch Video)

The last rites of veteran actor Satish Shah are being performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. The cast and makers of the Indian Sitcom Sarabai vs Sarabai paid their last respects at the funeral to the great actor. Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, and Rupali Ganguli felt emotional as they said goodbye to Satish Shah. The producer of Sarabai vs Sarabai, Jamnadas Majethia, said that he recently spoke with him on the phone, and he was unable to meet him as Satish Shah said that he was feeling tired that day. Mumbai’s film fraternity and several co-stars are attending the cremation to bid farewell to the legendary performer.

On the demise of veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah, Indian actor Jamnadas Majethia says, "This is a big loss. He was a very knowledgeable person. I spoke to him the day before yesterday. He was absolutely fit, but we couldn't meet him that day as he said he was very tired and wanted to sleep..."

Other actors and Bollywood celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Farah Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, David Dhawan, Sudhir Pandey, Dilip Joshi, and Ali Asgar arrived at the funeral and paid respects to Satish Shah.

Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25 at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. According to reports, he had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant. His manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that the actor collapsed suddenly while having lunch and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. The news of his sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and his admirers in deep sorrow, with many expressing grief over the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and respected actors.