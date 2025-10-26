Satish Shah funeral: Tej Sapru, Manu Rishi Chadda pay heartfelt tribute to veteran actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Satish Shah has earned the love of his fans and co-actors for his roles throughout his career in the film and television industry. After the actor's unfortunate demise on Saturday, the television industry paid heartfelt tributes to him during his final rites on Sunday.

The funeral of Satish Shah was held in Mumbai, which was attended by veteran actors like Tej Sapru, Manu Rishi Chadda, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and others.

While speaking to ANI, Tej Sapru called Satish Shah's death heartbreaking after recalling the recent deaths of actors Pankaj Dheer and Asrani.

"Satish and I have been together since college. We have worked in 4-5 films together. He was an amazing human and an outstanding actor. We didn't even know he had his kidney operated. It was a shock. One after the other, Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, and now him. This is the ultimate truth, but it hurts when you are this attached to someone," said Tej Sapru.

Actor Manu Rishi Chadda got emotional while remembering his friendship with the late actor Satish Shah. He also recalled a memorable learning from Satish Shah's perspective on acting.

"I cannot forget my friendship with Satish Shah. I remember that once he told an actor that 'acting can be yours, but comedy is for everyone. Your work should be remembered by everyone.' I have a lot of emotional memories with him. Salam Satish Bhai," Manu Rishi Chadda told ANI.

Kavin Daave, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in the television show 'Filmi Chakkar', called Satish Shah his "first guru".

"I have many memories with Satish uncle. He has taught us the nitty-gritty of acting. He has been our first guru."

Actor Omkar Kapoor described the actor as a "father figure" for him while paying tribute to Satish Shah.

"We became a family. We are here for his memories and for the entire team (Filmi Chakkar). He was a very jolly man. He cared for us like a father. May his soul rest in peace," said Omkar Kapoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled the passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah and said the late actor will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment.

In an X post, PM Modi said Satish Shah's "effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.

