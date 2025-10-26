Satish Shah Funeral: Veteran Actor’s Last Rites to Be Held at Pawan Hans Crematorium at 12 PM on October 26

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Satish Shah’s funeral will be held today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, at 12 noon. His mortal remains will be kept for antim darshan at his Bandra residence between 10 am and 11 am for family, friends, and fans to pay their final respects. An ambulance was seen arriving at his home on Sunday morning as preparations began for the final journey of the beloved actor. Mumbai’s film fraternity and several co-stars are expected to attend the cremation to bid farewell to the legendary performer.

#WATCH | Mumbai: An Ambulance arrives at the residence of veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah, who passed away yesterday.



The last rites of actor Satish Shah will begin at 12 noon at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/iUiTIHbDVu — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025

Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25 at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. According to reports, he had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant. His manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that the actor collapsed suddenly while having lunch and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. The news of his sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and his admirers in deep sorrow, with many expressing grief over the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and respected actors.

Ramesh Kadatala, Satish Shah’s manager, says, "At around 2 PM yesterday, while having lunch, he collapsed after having one bite. The ambulance arrived after half an hour, and he was declared dead when we reached the hospital..." Anup Kothekar, Satish Shah’s neighbour, says, "As soon as I got a call from Anup ji, I ran to Satish Ji's house and tried to help him. He was such a wonderful person..."

Friends, colleagues, and fans have remembered Satish Shah’s immense contribution to Indian entertainment. His neighbor Anup Kothekar recalled rushing to his home in an attempt to help, describing him as “a wonderful and humble person.” Shah rose to fame through his unforgettable performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On television, his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains iconic. As the industry gathers to pay their last respects, Satish Shah’s remarkable legacy continues to live on through his timeless roles.