Satish Shah passes away, leaves a rich cinematic legacy of wit and humour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday, was an effortless performer who became a household name due to his versatile roles across genres.

He gave several hit performances in movies and shows. 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' were among the movies in which his role was widely admired.

Tributes poured in from across the country with people recalling his iconic roles.

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he trained as an actor. Shah started his acting career in the 70s. After playing minor roles in films, he got a major breakthrough with the 1983 film, 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'.

Directed by Kundan Shah, the film focused on the story of two photographers employed by a magazine editor to expose the scandals of the rich. Things take a different turn when they come across a corrupt builder and end up picturing a murder. Besides the late Satish Shah, who was seen as Commissioner D'Mello, the film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, and Bhakti Barve.

Satish Shah received Filmfare nomination for Best Performance in a Comic Role for his performance in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'

Satish Shah made his film debut with the 1978 film 'Ajeeb Dastaan'. After featuring in supporting role in a number of films, Shah rose to fame in 90s with prominent roles in films like 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', and of course 'Main Hoon Na'.

Taking his versatility and witty style to television, Satish Shah appeared in 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', featuring in different roles. Shah collaborated with the veteran Ratna Pathak in the 90s show 'Filmy Chakkar', where their on-screen camaraderie and fun timing won over Indian households.

In 2004, the duo brought their comical magic back to the small screen with the popular sitcom, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. The show focused on the 'Sarabhais' - an affluent Gujarati family residing in South Bombay. Their crazy lives and idiosyncrasies took centrestage, bringing much laughter to audiences across the country.

While the late actor was seen as beloved Indravadan Sarabhai, the show also featured Ratna Pathak as Maya Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai, and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai, among others.

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cemented Satish Shah's position as one of the most versatile actors on Indian television. His comic timing made him a favourite among people of all ages.

Shah bagged multiple awards for his performance, including Best Actor in a Comic Role at the Indian Television Academy Awards and the Indian Telly Awards.

The late actor was last seen in the 2014 film 'Humshakals'. He was married to actor-producer Madhu Shah.

Satish Shah was rushed to the emergency ward of the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated at home. He succumbed due to kidney-related complications. His cremation is expected to take place on Sunday.

Satish Shah brought joy to countless homes with his roles and will be remembered for his legacy.

