Satish Shah's demise: Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Johny Lever, more B-town celebrities mourn loss of veteran actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Following the legendary artist's demise, Bollywood celebrities expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the actor for his unforgettable legacy in the film industry.

According to the medical certification of cause of death, the actor passed away due to Septic Shock. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the actor's death by sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

The filmmaker claimed that the actor passed away due to Kidney failure.

Following the news of the actor's demise, Bollywood director Karan Johar extended his condolences for Satish Shah on his Instagram handle.

He wrote "Om Shanti (1951-2025)" accompanied by the folding hands emoji.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in the superhit film 'Mai Hoona Na', recalled her experience working with the actor.

Farah paid tribute to the actor, saying, "Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar extended his condolences to Satish Shah's family following the actor's demise.

Bhandarkar said he was "shocked" to hear of the actor's death.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir. On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

The comedy legend Johny Lever paid tribute to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to television and film industry.

While sharing a throwback photo with the actor on his Instagram handle, actor Johny Lever wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe. I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who initially confirmed the actor's death, informed the media that the actor's final rites will be held tomorrow. He described Satish Shah's demise as a "huge loss" to the entertainment industry.

While talking to the media, Ashoke Pandit said, "Satish Shah's health deteriorated in the afternoon, after which he was taken to Hinduja Hospital. He was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. His mortal remains are in Hinduja Hospital. His cremation will be held tomorrow. He was a great actor and person. I can't believe he is not amongst us now. This is a huge loss for us."

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

