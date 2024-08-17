'Saturday Night Live' alum Victoria Jackson reveals she has an "inoperable tumor"

Los Angeles [US], August 17 : Actor , who was a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' from 1986 to 1992, recently revealed that doctors found an inoperable tumour in her windpipe amid her battle with cancer.

Jackson posted a new video for her "Is the Cancer Back?" Instagram series in which she shared her health update. She also estimated that she has roughly three years to live, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"[Doctors] cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death," Jackson explained in the lengthy video.

As for her course of treatment, she said her healthcare providers were going to give her a "magic pill." "It's going to be delivered to my front door within the next 12 hours," she added. "It's based on Ribociclib, and it will shrink the marble, hopefully." Ribociclib aims to slow or stop the growth of the cancer.

Jackson said she learned that patients who take the medicine typically have "32.6 months to live something like that."

While the Best Years Gone actress remained positive amid her battle, saying, "I've had a fantastic life," she added in the footage, "You know, we're all dying but when you kinda see in print, you have 32.6 months, it makes you think, ya know? But I wouldn't change anything."

Jackson first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016.

